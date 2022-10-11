Blockius Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (BLOS)

Blockius (BLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Blockius token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockius has a market capitalization of $3,897.23 and approximately $20,939.00 worth of Blockius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockius has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockius Token Profile

Blockius launched on March 21st, 2022. Blockius’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,000 tokens. Blockius’ official message board is blockius.medium.com. Blockius’ official website is blockius.io. Blockius’ official Twitter account is @blockius_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockius (BLOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockius has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blockius is 0.0126113 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $677.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockius.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockius using one of the exchanges listed above.

