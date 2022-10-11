BlockWarrior Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97,200.00 (BLWA)

BlockWarrior (BLWA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, BlockWarrior has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlockWarrior has a total market cap of $97,200.00 and approximately $9,453.00 worth of BlockWarrior was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockWarrior token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlockWarrior Profile

BlockWarrior’s launch date was October 30th, 2021. BlockWarrior’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockWarrior is https://reddit.com/r/BlockWarrior. The official website for BlockWarrior is www.blockwarrior.io. The official message board for BlockWarrior is medium.com/@blockwarrior. BlockWarrior’s official Twitter account is @blockwarriornft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockWarrior Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockWarrior (BLWA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockWarrior has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockWarrior is 0.00084471 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $761.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwarrior.io.”

