BMAX Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (BMAX)

BMAX (BMAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, BMAX has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BMAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BMAX has a market cap of $90,279.95 and approximately $917,441.00 worth of BMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BMAX

BMAX’s genesis date was April 18th, 2022. The official website for BMAX is www.bitrue.com. BMAX’s official Twitter account is @bitrueofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “BMAX (BMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BMAX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BMAX is 0.13693251 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $416,013.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitrue.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

