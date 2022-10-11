BMO Capital Markets Raises ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

ACLLF opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3509 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

