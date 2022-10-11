BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.93 and last traded at C$20.06. 22,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.32.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.01.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

