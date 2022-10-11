BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
DCF stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
