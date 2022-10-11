BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

DCF stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

