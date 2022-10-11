Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.29

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 40638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Bolloré Stock Down 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.
Bolloré Company Profile
Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.
