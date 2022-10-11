Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities downgraded Boralex to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.96.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.00 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.