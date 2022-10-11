Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 10.9% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. 1,173,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,497,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

