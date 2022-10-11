Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. 125,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

