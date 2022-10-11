Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 157,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

