Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 69,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

