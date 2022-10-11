Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

