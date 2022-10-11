Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.98

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 879472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

