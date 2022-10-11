Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$59.29

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.27.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

