Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 920

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 934 ($11.29).

PSON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

PSON opened at GBX 904.80 ($10.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,546.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 883.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

