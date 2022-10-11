Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $257.64

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Visa Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

