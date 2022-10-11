Brokoli Network Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (BRKL)

Brokoli Network (BRKL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Brokoli Network has a market capitalization of $486,543.94 and approximately $12,250.00 worth of Brokoli Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Brokoli Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Brokoli Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Brokoli Network

Brokoli Network’s genesis date was October 5th, 2021. Brokoli Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,472,622 tokens. The official website for Brokoli Network is brokoli.network. Brokoli Network’s official Twitter account is @brokolinetwork. Brokoli Network’s official message board is brokolinetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Brokoli Network is https://reddit.com/r/brokolinetwork/.

Brokoli Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brokoli Network (BRKL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Brokoli Network has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 40,472,622 in circulation. The last known price of Brokoli Network is 0.01204944 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $14,869.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brokoli.network.”

