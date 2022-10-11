Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.3 %

BEP stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

