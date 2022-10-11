Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.54.

BC opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after purchasing an additional 357,867 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

