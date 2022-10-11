BURNZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,229.00 (BURNZ)

BURNZ (BURNZ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BURNZ has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar. BURNZ has a market cap of $6,201.67 and approximately $17,229.00 worth of BURNZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BURNZ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BURNZ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BURNZ

BURNZ’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. BURNZ’s total supply is 4,435,353 tokens. The official message board for BURNZ is medium.com/@movez_official. BURNZ’s official Twitter account is @movez_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. BURNZ’s official website is www.movez.me.

Buying and Selling BURNZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BURNZ (BURNZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BURNZ has a current supply of 4,435,353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BURNZ is 0.00169568 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $626.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movez.me.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BURNZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BURNZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BURNZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BURNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BURNZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.