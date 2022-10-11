C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.