C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. 13,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,522. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

