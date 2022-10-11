Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,353. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

