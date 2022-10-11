Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys 2,465 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

