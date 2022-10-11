Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

