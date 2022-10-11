Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.79. 7,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $194.27 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

