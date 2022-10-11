Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 888 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $272.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,910. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

