Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $1,641,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 74.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 204,204 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $349,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $1,635,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,900. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

