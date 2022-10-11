California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) versus Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rent-A-Center and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $4.58 billion 0.25 $134.94 million $0.71 26.79 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.23 $36.23 million N/A N/A

Rent-A-Center has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 1.02% 46.90% 9.91% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Rent-A-Center and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Rent-A-Center pays out 191.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rent-A-Center and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 0 1 3 0 2.75 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.07%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and the lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and rentacenter.com, an e-commerce platform. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated approximately 1,846 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 35 Acima staffed locations in North Carolina; and 123 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 466 lease-to-own stores in 32 states. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

