Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.