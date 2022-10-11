Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Qualys Trading Down 4.7 %

QLYS stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. Qualys has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

