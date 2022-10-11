Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Qualys Trading Down 4.7 %

QLYS stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. Qualys has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

