Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 20,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,104,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after buying an additional 635,884 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $3,904,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.