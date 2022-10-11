Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

COF stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

