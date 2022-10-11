CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lifted by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $47,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. 50,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

