Catena X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.00 (CEX)

Catena X (CEX) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Catena X token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catena X has traded up 78.1% against the US dollar. Catena X has a market capitalization of $0.20 and approximately $27.00 worth of Catena X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Catena X Profile

Catena X’s genesis date was October 5th, 2021. Catena X’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Catena X’s official Twitter account is @catena_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catena X is https://reddit.com/r/catenax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catena X’s official website is catenax.org.

Catena X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catena X (CEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Catena X has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Catena X is 0.00000011 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $158.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catenax.org.”

