CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.84

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.84 and last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 48697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.63.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

