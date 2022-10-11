Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 202,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,450,326 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.67.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

