Cens World Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $998.20 (CENS)

Cens World (CENS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Cens World has a market capitalization of $998.20 and approximately $11,010.00 worth of Cens World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cens World has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cens World token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cens World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cens World

Cens World was first traded on April 15th, 2022. Cens World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,050,000 tokens. Cens World’s official Twitter account is @censworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cens World is century.luxe.

Cens World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cens World (CENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cens World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cens World is 0.00009 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $685.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://century.luxe/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cens World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cens World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cens World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cens World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cens World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.