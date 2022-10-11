ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.39. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $49,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $172,413. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after buying an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.