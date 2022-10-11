Check Capital Management Inc. CA Makes New $389,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,603,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $73.80. 150,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

