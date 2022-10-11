Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 335 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.20% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $170.74. 22,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

