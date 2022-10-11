Cheems Hits 1-Day Volume of $456.00 (CHEEMS)

Cheems (CHEEMS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Cheems has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Cheems has a total market capitalization of $445,310.66 and $456.00 worth of Cheems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cheems Profile

Cheems was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Cheems’ total supply is 2,775,346,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,550,834,901 tokens. Cheems’ official Twitter account is @cheemsverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cheems is https://reddit.com/r/cheems_token. Cheems’ official website is cheems.co.

Cheems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cheems has a current supply of 2,775,346,214 with 2,550,834,901.3805 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems is 0.00016878 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,922.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems using one of the exchanges listed above.

