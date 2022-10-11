Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $220.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE:LNG opened at $167.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

