Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 180.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

