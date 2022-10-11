China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.44

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 1256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

China Merchants Port Stock Down 30.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

