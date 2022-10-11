China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Stock Price Down 30.6%

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 30.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

China Merchants Port Stock Down 30.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations. The company engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

