CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$489.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

