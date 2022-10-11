CIBC Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.46.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.79. 715,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,367. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Keyera

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.