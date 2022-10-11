Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.31. 59,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,796,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.